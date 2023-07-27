Sign up
Photo 3052
Photo 3052
Un Beau Jardin!
The garden of the Musee des Beaux Arts in Rouen, looking not dissimilar I think to an Impressionist painting of which I saw a number in the gallery.
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
1
0
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3052
photos
42
followers
64
following
3045
3046
3047
3048
3049
3050
3051
3052
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
26th July 2023 4:48pm
Tags
impressionist
,
rouen
,
a beautiful garden
,
musee des beaux arts
JackieR
ace
Beautiful scene,
July 27th, 2023
