Previous
Un Beau Jardin! by will_wooderson
Photo 3052

Un Beau Jardin!

The garden of the Musee des Beaux Arts in Rouen, looking not dissimilar I think to an Impressionist painting of which I saw a number in the gallery.
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
836% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Beautiful scene,
July 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise