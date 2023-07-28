Sign up
Previous
Photo 3053
Phare de Goury
Seen on a road trip along the west coast of the Cotentin with my friends.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
0
0
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3053
photos
42
followers
64
following
3046
3047
3048
3049
3050
3051
3052
3053
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
28th July 2023 5:36pm
Tags
france
,
lighthouse
,
normandy
,
phare de goury
,
cotentin
