Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3059
A Leaning Lawn Robot
Spotted this little robot buzzing slowly around the lawn of the Museo dell'Opera by the tower of Pisa.
Just in Pisa for day trip. It was hot!
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3059
photos
42
followers
65
following
838% complete
View this month »
3052
3053
3054
3055
3056
3057
3058
3059
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
12th August 2023 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pisa
,
leaning tower of pisa
,
leaning lawn robot
,
museo dell'opera
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close