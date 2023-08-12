Previous
A Leaning Lawn Robot

Spotted this little robot buzzing slowly around the lawn of the Museo dell'Opera by the tower of Pisa.

Just in Pisa for day trip. It was hot!
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
