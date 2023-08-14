Previous
Bamboozled by will_wooderson
Photo 3060

Bamboozled

The bamboo "forest" in the botanical garden of Pisa.
It's a lovely place to wander about and sit awhile!
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
838% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Woe, they're so tall! I have a black bamboo in my garden. I don't think it was a good idea, as its starting to spread now and I have no idea how to control it
August 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise