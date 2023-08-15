Sign up
Photo 3061
Valle del Serchio
Seen on the road up to Monteperpoli, a village across the valley where mum and I went for her birthday lunch at an excellent restaurant called da Bonini.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
1
0
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3062
photos
42
followers
65
following
838% complete
View this month »
3055
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
15th August 2023 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
valley
,
tuscany
,
valle del serchio
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Pretty view!
August 17th, 2023
