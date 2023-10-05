Sign up
Photo 3082
Sea and Sky from Square
Albion Square, just around the corner from my house.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3086
photos
44
followers
66
following
3079
3080
3081
3082
3083
3084
3085
3086
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
5th October 2023 4:22pm
kent
,
thanet
,
ramsgate
,
albion square
,
sea and sky from square
