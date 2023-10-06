Previous
Bright and Beautiful Broadstairs by will_wooderson
Bright and Beautiful Broadstairs

Yes, am back in UK!
Had a routine check-up at the dentist in Broadstairs, so took opportunity to go for a little wander around as well.
william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Corinne C ace
I love these iconic little beach cabins. A great shot!
October 7th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Colourful huts
October 7th, 2023  
