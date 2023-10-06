Sign up
Photo 3082
Bright and Beautiful Broadstairs
Yes, am back in UK!
Had a routine check-up at the dentist in Broadstairs, so took opportunity to go for a little wander around as well.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
2
1
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3083
photos
44
followers
66
following
844% complete
View this month »
3076
3077
3078
3079
3080
3081
3082
3083
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
6th October 2023 8:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
broadstairs
,
thanet
,
bright and beautiful
Corinne C
ace
I love these iconic little beach cabins. A great shot!
October 7th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Colourful huts
October 7th, 2023
365 Project
