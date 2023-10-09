Sign up
Photo 3086
Fisherman's Sunset
Seen on the West Cliff of Ramsgate, looking towards Pegwell Bay.
I stood for ten minutes watching the sun set. It was rather magical.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
9th October 2023 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kent
,
thanet
,
pegwell bay
,
magical sunset
,
fisherman's sunset
,
west cliff of ramsgate
JackieR
ace
Oh that's so beautiful
October 12th, 2023
