Fisherman's Sunset by will_wooderson
Photo 3086

Fisherman's Sunset

Seen on the West Cliff of Ramsgate, looking towards Pegwell Bay.
I stood for ten minutes watching the sun set. It was rather magical.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
JackieR ace
Oh that's so beautiful
October 12th, 2023  
