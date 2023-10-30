Sign up
Previous
Photo 3095
Regatta!
As seen from the seafront at Agios Georgios, Methana.
About thirty sailing boats took part!
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
30th October 2023 1:36pm
Tags
greece
,
regatta
,
sailing boats
,
methana
,
agios georgios
,
peleponnese
