Bogota skyline by will_wooderson
Photo 3140

Bogota skyline

View from the 20th floor of Spotty Hostel (yes, it really is called that).
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
John Falconer ace
Spotty??? Great shot though.
February 12th, 2024  
