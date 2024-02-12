Previous
Loads of Fruit... by will_wooderson
Photo 3141

Loads of Fruit...

...and loads of memories at the end of the Colombian holiday!
This is by Botero. No, he didn't just paint Big People.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
860% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
I love Botero and this is still all in curves :-)
February 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise