Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3141
Loads of Fruit...
...and loads of memories at the end of the Colombian holiday!
This is by Botero. No, he didn't just paint Big People.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3141
photos
44
followers
65
following
860% complete
View this month »
3134
3135
3136
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
12th February 2024 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colombia
,
botero
,
bogota
,
loads of fruit' "fruit bowl
,
botero museum
Corinne C
ace
I love Botero and this is still all in curves :-)
February 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close