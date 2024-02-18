Previous
Sun Setting on Margate Seafront by will_wooderson
Sun Setting on Margate Seafront

Taken after a visit to the Turner Contemporary gallery.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Peter Dulis ace
Wonderful feel to it
February 20th, 2024  
Cathy 💫
Beautiful
February 20th, 2024  
