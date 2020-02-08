Sign up
44 / 365
Honey & The New Couch | Black & White
Our new couch was delivered yesterday and Honey has not gotten off it. Today we watched a Hallmark movie together.
Good spot on the new couch for daytime TV watching with no glare from the window: ☑️
Good spot on the new couch for nighttime TV watching so I can't see the lamp: Still to be found.
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
12% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
2020 - Year 7
Taken
8th February 2020 1:50pm
Tags
blackandwhite
,
yogiw-blackandwhite
,
yogiw-flashofred2020
,
flashofred2020
