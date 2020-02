Sushi For Life | Black & White

After a stressful day, Ande and I went to LL Bean then to sushi dinner at Fusian. This pic was through the glass window display when we first walked in.



Why was my day stressful you ask? We had our new couch delivered and I'm not good with change. Immediately, the wall colors looked off. Buying one new piece of furniture opens up a can of decorating worms. One thing leads to another...