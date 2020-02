Red Roses | Flash Of Red

Ever wonder where the poem, "Roses are red" came from? Look no further. From Wiki: A nursery rhyme significantly closer to the modern cliché Valentine's Day poem can be found in Gammer Gurton's Garland, a 1784 collection of English nursery rhymes, "The rose is red, the violet's blue, The honey's sweet, and so are you."



Happy V'Day to my Valentine. ❤️