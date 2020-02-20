Henry Ford's Childhood Home | Black & White

From our Michigan trip in May, 2019 is Henry Ford's birthplace and childhood home in Dearborn. Greenfield Village was our first stop on our 10-day Michigan vacation. The weather was gray and there was a light mist of rain as we walked around exploring. The lighting was perfect for black and white photography.From The Henry Ford's website: "Henry Ford began restoration of his Dearborn, Michigan, birthplace in 1919. He repaired or replaced the farm buildings and filled the small, white clapboard house with original or similar furnishings he remembered from his boyhood. He dedicated the restoration to the memory of his beloved mother, Mary Litogot Ford, who died in 1876. In 1944, the house and outbuildings were moved to Greenfield Village."