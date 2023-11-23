2023 Wilde CD Exchange | Wilde Time

My latest addition to our Wilde CD Exchange series.



Our theme for 2023 was TIME. I had lots of ideas for time (days of the week; time of day; Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow; growing up and the passing of time; Summertime) but decided to go the easy route and do songs with the word TIME in the title.



Why do we do CDs and not playlists? It's fun giving a tangible gift plus, this limits us to no more than 80 minutes of music each. You really have to put some thought into it to narrow down your song choices. I love our Wilde CDs. This is our 13th exchange.



Finally, we exchanged on time this year over dinner tonight to help usher in the holiday season. Lately we haven't been able to get together till January or February of the next year.