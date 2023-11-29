Sign up
Previous
365 / 365
Whatcha Doin' On The Table, Pearl?
Ooooo Pearl knows better than to sit on the dining room table. But how could she resist? Ande got a package and left his new sweater sitting there waiting for her to claim. A good place to sit in the sun. 😆
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
2
1
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
3664
photos
16
followers
0
following
100% complete
View this month »
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2023 - Year 10
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (4th generati...
Taken
29th November 2023 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pearlw
,
yogiw-cats
,
yogiw-flowers
Louise & Ken
I love that all of us cat owners feign disdain when the cat is on the table! In truth, (like my art supplies and Violet, yesterday) a sweater is decidedly an invitation to come have a sit! Adorable kitty and her coloration says that she belongs in this setting as well!
November 29th, 2023
Sandy Z W
ace
@Weezilou
❤️❤️❤️
November 29th, 2023
