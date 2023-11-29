Previous
Whatcha Doin' On The Table, Pearl? by yogiw
365 / 365

Whatcha Doin' On The Table, Pearl?

Ooooo Pearl knows better than to sit on the dining room table. But how could she resist? Ande got a package and left his new sweater sitting there waiting for her to claim. A good place to sit in the sun. 😆
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
I love that all of us cat owners feign disdain when the cat is on the table! In truth, (like my art supplies and Violet, yesterday) a sweater is decidedly an invitation to come have a sit! Adorable kitty and her coloration says that she belongs in this setting as well!
November 29th, 2023  
Sandy Z W ace
@Weezilou ❤️❤️❤️
November 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise