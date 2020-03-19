Sign up
Photo 1540
Me and the boy
Eek, hate photos of myself, but it was the only one I took today. Percy and I are practicing self-isolation!
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2552
photos
180
followers
198
following
421% complete
Pigeons Farm
ace
It is lovely to see you :) It looks like you and Percy have self isolation under control :) Stay safe.
March 19th, 2020
