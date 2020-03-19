Me and the boy

Previous
Eek, hate photos of myself, but it was the only one I took today. Percy and I are practicing self-isolation!
19th March 2020

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Pigeons Farm ace
It is lovely to see you :) It looks like you and Percy have self isolation under control :) Stay safe.
March 19th, 2020  
