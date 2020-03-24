Sign up
Photo 1545
Fetch
While isolating, we've taught Percy to fetch. He will think he's a dog after 4 weeks
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2562
photos
180
followers
198
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
24th March 2020 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ball
,
burmese
,
percy
Maggiemae
ace
Oh will you have fun! I would love to have a kitty during these days!
March 24th, 2020
