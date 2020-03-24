Previous
Next
Fetch by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1545

Fetch

While isolating, we've taught Percy to fetch. He will think he's a dog after 4 weeks
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
423% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Oh will you have fun! I would love to have a kitty during these days!
March 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise