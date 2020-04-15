Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1567
Stormy Skies
Got up early this morning as I needed a supermarket shop, and wanted to be near the front of the queue. Stormy weather, but a beautiful sky as I left. Bonus, I was in the supermarket in the first wave. Home again by 8.30am
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Photo Details
