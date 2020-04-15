Previous
Stormy Skies by yorkshirekiwi
Stormy Skies

Got up early this morning as I needed a supermarket shop, and wanted to be near the front of the queue. Stormy weather, but a beautiful sky as I left. Bonus, I was in the supermarket in the first wave. Home again by 8.30am
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

