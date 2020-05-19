Sign up
Photo 1601
Catching Crabs
Right at the end of my zoom range, and against the sun, so a lot of processing together it to this stage. And unfortunately the end of the twig covered his face, but still thought it was worth posting for the crab capture
19th May 2020
19th May 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Tags
lichen
,
crab
,
kingfisher
Jerome
ace
superb shot
May 19th, 2020
julia
ace
Wow fantastic.. well worth posting..
May 19th, 2020
