Pukorokoro Miranda_

The catchment is home to around 40 different migratory birds, including red knots and bar tailed godwits that fly from Pūkorokoro-Miranda to Siberia or Alaska (respectively) and back every year. These migratory shorebirds rely on the resting and refuelling areas in this catchment, including one of the world’s finest examples of a rare coastal landform – a Chenier plain – consisting of a series of ridges made up of marine shells.