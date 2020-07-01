Previous
kereru by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1644

kereru

Different day, same place, maybe same kereru. I'm getting good at spotting them, and great practice for handholding my big lens. They're so huge.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
