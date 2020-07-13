Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1656
Malik or Zulu
One of two lions housed at Auckland zoo. Not sure which is which, so he's either Malik or Zulu. You may see a few of these lions, as I've never seen them so active before, He looks like a giant Percy with a mane!
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2725
photos
183
followers
197
following
453% complete
View this month »
1649
1650
1651
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
12th July 2020 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
male
,
lion
,
mane
julia
ace
Wow thise eyes draw you in.. great image..
July 13th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
holy crow... those eyes are amazing! Ditto what
@julzmaioro
said. Amazing lighting and wow... those eyes
July 13th, 2020
Helen Westerbeke
beautiful
July 13th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Lions. LOVE!! Big fav.
July 13th, 2020
Dianne
Such terrific light. Fav
July 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close