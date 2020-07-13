Previous
Malik or Zulu by yorkshirekiwi
Malik or Zulu

One of two lions housed at Auckland zoo. Not sure which is which, so he's either Malik or Zulu. You may see a few of these lions, as I've never seen them so active before, He looks like a giant Percy with a mane!
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
453% complete

julia ace
Wow thise eyes draw you in.. great image..
July 13th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
holy crow... those eyes are amazing! Ditto what @julzmaioro said. Amazing lighting and wow... those eyes
July 13th, 2020  
Helen Westerbeke
beautiful
July 13th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Lions. LOVE!! Big fav.
July 13th, 2020  
Dianne
Such terrific light. Fav
July 13th, 2020  
