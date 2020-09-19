Sign up
Photo 1724
Percy's Chair
Percy's Chair, is my favourite chair. We've had them for years. Had them reupholstered last year. Originally they were a terracotta red colour. The background was untidy, so I gave it a new one
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
6
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2802
photos
181
followers
196
following
472% complete
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
1723
1724
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
chair
,
cat
,
wallpaper
,
burmese
,
percy
Lil H
ace
Might be your favorite and doesn't look like he's willing to share :-)
September 19th, 2020
Annie D
ace
Percy suits the chair well
September 19th, 2020
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
September 19th, 2020
Helen Westerbeke
so cool, love it
September 19th, 2020
julia
ace
Well it looks like you've lost your favourite chair.. nice edit..
September 19th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
PC, as usual is most important as we all know. I like the chair starring as a chair here! fav
September 19th, 2020
