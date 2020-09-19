Previous
Percy's Chair by yorkshirekiwi
Percy's Chair

Percy's Chair, is my favourite chair. We've had them for years. Had them reupholstered last year. Originally they were a terracotta red colour. The background was untidy, so I gave it a new one
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Lil H ace
Might be your favorite and doesn't look like he's willing to share :-)
September 19th, 2020  
Annie D ace
Percy suits the chair well
September 19th, 2020  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
September 19th, 2020  
Helen Westerbeke
so cool, love it
September 19th, 2020  
julia ace
Well it looks like you've lost your favourite chair.. nice edit..
September 19th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
PC, as usual is most important as we all know. I like the chair starring as a chair here! fav
September 19th, 2020  
