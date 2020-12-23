Sign up
Photo 1819
In the Gym
At the gym with Rachel again, playing at a more arty look. I have no idea what I'm doing LOL
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2900
photos
182
followers
194
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
23rd December 2020 9:32am
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
gym
