Photo 1821
Watership Down
Christmas day morning, we went out for a game of golf. Saw this poor rabbit on the course. He looks a bit worse for wear with his ragged ear. Brought into mind the book Watership Down. He could possibly Holly
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2902
photos
182
followers
194
following
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
Tags
rabbit
Lesley
ace
Lovely shot. I read Watership Down for the first time this year, and it really gripped me. This little one has definitely been in the wars hadn’t he?
December 25th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, that ear! Poor wee soul.
December 25th, 2020
