Watership Down by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1821

Watership Down

Christmas day morning, we went out for a game of golf. Saw this poor rabbit on the course. He looks a bit worse for wear with his ragged ear. Brought into mind the book Watership Down. He could possibly Holly
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Lesley ace
Lovely shot. I read Watership Down for the first time this year, and it really gripped me. This little one has definitely been in the wars hadn’t he?
December 25th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that ear! Poor wee soul.
December 25th, 2020  
