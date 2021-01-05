Previous
Next
Turkish Lights by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1832

Turkish Lights

Had a couple of errands to run today. Was actually nice to be in the air conditioned car as it was so hot. Ended up in a Turkish restaurant for lunch. Loved the lighting, and thoroughly enjoyed my meal
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
501% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise