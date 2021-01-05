Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1832
Turkish Lights
Had a couple of errands to run today. Was actually nice to be in the air conditioned car as it was so hot. Ended up in a Turkish restaurant for lunch. Loved the lighting, and thoroughly enjoyed my meal
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
5th January 2021 12:58pm
Tags
lights
,
restaurant
,
turkish
