Suitcases

Visited the Auckland Maritime museum. These suitcases were part of an exhibition about stories of immigrants from the 1850s through to the 1960s, who left their homes, families, and possessions for a life on the other side of the world. I find a lot of irony in this, as now our borders are closed due to the pandemic. This is the first time I feel I have left my family behind. Before, they were just 2 flights away. Now it does feel to be the other side of the world