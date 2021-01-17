Sign up
Photo 1844
Making Hay While the Sun Shines
Our neighbouring paddock had the baler in this week. Happy to see that none of it was plastic wrapped. Cut, baled, and transported away in 48 hours.
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
2927
photos
186
followers
186
following
505% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
15th January 2021 6:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
golden
,
hay
,
bales
,
sixws-113
Dianne
Such lovely golden light.
January 17th, 2021
Wylie
ace
a beautiful glow.
January 17th, 2021
