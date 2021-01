Farewell Timmy

Unfortunately, following on from yesterday's post, Timmy passed away during the night. I got him as a 7 year old, so he would have been 17. It's the first time I've lost an alpaca, and I can't believe how upset I am. He was one of a flock of 5 we have, and was the boss. Including my boss. He was feisty, stubborn and would spit at me if he didn't want to do as I wanted. He was also curious and loveable despite all his foibles. This was taken only 10 days ago.