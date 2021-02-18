Previous
The Kick Boxer by yorkshirekiwi
The Kick Boxer

I wish I had had the confidence in front of a camera when I was these girls age. I guess they have grown up in an era of selfies. Another friend who will happily pose for me
julia ace
Don't mess with her.. nice portrait..
February 18th, 2021  
Lois ace
Fun portrait!
February 18th, 2021  
