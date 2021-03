Bathing Belles

These awesome ladies, all entered into the Miss Frankton Thunder Pin Up. They bravely modelled swim wear for the first round.

Frankton Thunder Combines motorcycle and car run, shows of rods, customs, muscle cars, vintage, veteran and classic vehicles, motorcycles, military vehicles and re-enactors, bands, photorama , burlesque, Thunder Ink tattoo comp, steam-punk, street vendors, live entertainment and food,