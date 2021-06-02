Sign up
Photo 1980
Back of the Vines
I just love the way the light is shining through my neighbours remaining vine leaves. The background is just the side of the shed, but makes a great contrasting backdrop
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
3089
photos
197
followers
155
following
542% complete
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
707
1980
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd June 2021 7:56am
Tags
leaves
,
vine
,
grape
,
30dayswild2021
Dawn
ace
They stand out against the blue of the sky
June 2nd, 2021
Carole G
ace
@Dawn
Its actually the side of my neighbours shed, not the sky
June 2nd, 2021
Rick
ace
Great capture. Love the background that you got from the shed.
June 2nd, 2021
