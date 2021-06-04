Previous
Next
Teasels by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1982

Teasels

I'm really enjoying my new lens (70-200mm F2.8). I love how much you can blur the background using f2.8. The background in this case being a pink wall
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
543% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A fabulous image
June 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise