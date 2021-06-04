Sign up
Photo 1982
Teasels
I'm really enjoying my new lens (70-200mm F2.8). I love how much you can blur the background using f2.8. The background in this case being a pink wall
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
4th June 2021 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
teasels
,
30dayswild2021
,
theme-plantpower
Dawn
ace
A fabulous image
June 4th, 2021
