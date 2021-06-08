Sign up
Photo 1986
Lift Off
Not the sharpest shot. They took off very suddenly, so was pleased to get any of them in the air at all
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
3
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
3095
photos
195
followers
155
following
544% complete
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
8th June 2021 2:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
ducks
,
flight
,
30dayswild2021
Mrs. Laloggie
ace
Sharp enough for me. I really like it - the lighting, the colors, the action.
June 8th, 2021
Diana
ace
Absolutely stunning action capture, gorgeous scene with wonderful light and tones.
June 8th, 2021
julia
ace
Shows their colours up lovely..
June 8th, 2021
365 Project
close