Islands in the Mist by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 1996

Islands in the Mist

We had thick fog again this morning. I was able to find a vantage point where I was looking down at it, instead of into it. The top of this hill looks like an island floating in the sea.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Photo Details

