Nothing Like a Good Feed of Hay by yorkshirekiwi
Nothing Like a Good Feed of Hay

We had frost this morning. -1°c, I know, not very cold in a lot of places, but it felt pretty chilly with the low lying fog too. The sun was just rising above it when I took this. Luke is tucking in watched by the two new boys, Charlie and George
