Photo 2010
Nothing Like a Good Feed of Hay
We had frost this morning. -1°c, I know, not very cold in a lot of places, but it felt pretty chilly with the low lying fog too. The sun was just rising above it when I took this. Luke is tucking in watched by the two new boys, Charlie and George
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
0
0
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
7
365
NIKON D500
2nd July 2021 7:45am
hay
,
breakfast
,
alpaca
