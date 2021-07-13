Sign up
Photo 2021
Waterfall
Out photographing waterfalls again today. It was freezing! I think i had 5 layers on, although after hopping around on those rocks, and a balancing act with the tripod, I soon warmed up
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
0
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
Tags
theme-motion
