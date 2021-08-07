Sign up
Photo 2046
Rewewai Waterfall
Filling gaps, I have for the first time let this project run away from me. Too much time editing and working out my portfolio final pieces for my diploma
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
0
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
3158
photos
191
followers
155
following
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
Views
5
365
NIKON D500
20th July 2021 9:38am
Tags
waterfall
