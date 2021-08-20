Previous
Misty Layers by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2059

Misty Layers

We often get spectacular sunrises or thick mist. Today was neither one or the other. This is taken from our paddock, which was as far as I've been today. Looks like we're going to have to get used to it.
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Ingrid ace
Beautiful!
August 20th, 2021  
