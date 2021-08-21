Sign up
Photo 2060
The Mighty Waikato
One good thing about being in a lockdown. We are still allowed to exercise, including biking. It's great feeling safe on the roads, as there are so few cars around. Today we biked down to the river. So glad, I bought an e-bike between lockdowns.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
0
0
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
Tags
tree
,
river
,
waikato
,
theme-landscapes
