The Mighty Waikato by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2060

The Mighty Waikato

One good thing about being in a lockdown. We are still allowed to exercise, including biking. It's great feeling safe on the roads, as there are so few cars around. Today we biked down to the river. So glad, I bought an e-bike between lockdowns.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

