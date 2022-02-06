Previous
Wish I could Fly by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2229

Wish I could Fly

Juvenile gannets, one stretching his wings and a few trial flaps. Won't be too long before this one takes his first flight

Song title Wish I could Fly by Roxette
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aufm8gLAu0A
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
What a fabulous capture!
February 5th, 2022  
