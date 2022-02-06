Sign up
Photo 2229
Wish I could Fly
Juvenile gannets, one stretching his wings and a few trial flaps. Won't be too long before this one takes his first flight
Song title Wish I could Fly by Roxette
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aufm8gLAu0A
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
Carole G
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
5th February 2022 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chicks
,
gannet
,
songtitle-82
Lesley
ace
What a fabulous capture!
February 5th, 2022
