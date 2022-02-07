Previous
Spotted Dove by yorkshirekiwi
Spotted Dove

A spotted Dove enjoying the first bit of rain we've had in weeks. Notice her from the kitchen window. stayed long enough not only to fetch the camera but change the lens too.
7th February 2022

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Chris Cook ace
What an interesting looking bird. Well captured. I had exactly the same experience this morning with a hawk. Nice when they cooperate like that.
February 7th, 2022  
Carole G ace
@cdcook48 oh yes, but a hawk is far more exciting than a dove!
February 7th, 2022  
Yao RL
Such a funny look, like two different birds connect together in the middle.
February 7th, 2022  
