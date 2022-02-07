Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2230
Spotted Dove
A spotted Dove enjoying the first bit of rain we've had in weeks. Notice her from the kitchen window. stayed long enough not only to fetch the camera but change the lens too.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3359
photos
197
followers
154
following
610% complete
View this month »
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
Latest from all albums
713
2227
2228
714
715
2229
716
2230
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
6th February 2022 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dove
,
spotted
Chris Cook
ace
What an interesting looking bird. Well captured. I had exactly the same experience this morning with a hawk. Nice when they cooperate like that.
February 7th, 2022
Carole G
ace
@cdcook48
oh yes, but a hawk is far more exciting than a dove!
February 7th, 2022
Yao RL
Such a funny look, like two different birds connect together in the middle.
February 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close