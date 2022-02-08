Sign up
Photo 2231
Two's Company, Three's a Crowd
How many sparrows can you get perched on a flax bush?
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
5th February 2022 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
three
,
sparrow
,
odd
,
flax
