Photo 2262
Who are you looking at?
Bunch of nosy goats, wondering what that woman on the blue bike was doing. Taking your photograph of course
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
10th March 2022 7:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trio
,
goats
