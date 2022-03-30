Sign up
Photo 2281
The one that got away
Spotted this Eastern rosella, feeding low down in the grass, as I crept closer to get a clearer shot, he heard me, and just like that I missed the shot.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3468
photos
202
followers
159
following
Tags
flying
,
wings
,
rosella
julia
ace
These guys are so quick.. have them come into our cherry trees.. soon as you go out with a camera .. they are off.. this is a cool shot though with the wing movement.
March 30th, 2022
