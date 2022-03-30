Previous
The one that got away by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2281

The one that got away

Spotted this Eastern rosella, feeding low down in the grass, as I crept closer to get a clearer shot, he heard me, and just like that I missed the shot.
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

julia ace
These guys are so quick.. have them come into our cherry trees.. soon as you go out with a camera .. they are off.. this is a cool shot though with the wing movement.
March 30th, 2022  
