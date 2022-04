Green Around The Gills

I love this time of year, when the fungi start popping up. I had almost given up this morning, deciding it was still a bit early, when I spotted this little fella. I'd packed my tripod up, so being lazy, I laid down on the ground, and upped the ISO instead. It was very dark where I found it, and wasn't until I downloaded it, that I noticed the green gills. (I've been known to look like this after a few too many wines!)