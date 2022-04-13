Previous
Next
Bolete fungi by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2295

Bolete fungi

I found out from a fungi enthusiast the name of this little one. She told me she had only ever seen one. I decided to go back with my tripod, and get a better focussed photo of it. Lucky it was still there
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
628% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

eDorre Andresen ace
Neat!
April 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise